Teddie Gene Bowling Jr.

Teddie Gene Bowling Jr., 59, died Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born April 20, 1963 in Farmington, the son of Teddie and Sandra Louise (Moore) Bowling. 

Teddie was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter Shaelyn Bowling of Fredericktown; granddaughter EllieMay Louise Hodges; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Teddie enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, football, car races, family and the outdoors.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

