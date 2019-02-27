Try 1 month for 99¢
Terry Donald Wernecker, 81, of St. Charles, Missouri died Friday, February 15, 2019.

He was the loving husband of 55 years to Sharon L. Wernecker; beloved son of the late Charles E. and Donaldena Lemons; devoted father of Sean Wernecker; dear brother of Margaret Miller; beloved uncle, and friend.

Terry was preceded in death by his brother Charles C. Wernecker.

Terry was the former Union President of the Tool and Die Makers union. He was one of the class reunion committee members in Fredericktown. Terry was an avid sports fan. One of his favorite interests was cars, especially Ford Mustangs. Terry loved his family and friends more than anything else in the world. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.org).

There was a reception Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Follis Place.

