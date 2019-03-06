Try 3 months for $3
Terry Glenn Hale Sr.

Terry Glenn Hale Sr., 62, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Fredericktown, the son of Paul and Freda Hale.

Mr. Hale was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronnie Hale.

Survivors include his wife Marjorie Hale; their four sons, Butch (Allison) Hale of Simpsonville, Terry (Christina) Hale of Piedmont, Andy (Summer) Hale of Clinton, and Matthew Hale of the home; grandchildren, Ashley, Cash, Kingston, Cameron, Preston, Kai, and Carter Hale; brothers Kenneth (Nancy) Hale and Dennis Hale; and sister Paula (Danny) Douglas.

Mr. Hale served our country and retired from the U.S. Army.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel in South Carolina. Burial was in Cannon Memorial Park with full military honors.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Terry Glenn Hale Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments