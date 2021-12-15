Terry Lee Loveall, 77 died Friday, December 3, 2021 in Lewisville, Texas. He was born October 5, 1944 in Nevada, Missouri, the son of Loyd and Gertrude (Myers) Loveall.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Larry "Sonny" Loveall; and his wife Edith (Young) Loveall whom he married in Fredericktown.

Terry is survived by his son Austin Loveall of Denton, Texas; and grandchildren Axel, Nash and Elliot.

Prior to his illness Terry loved to hunt and fish. He was a volunteer fireman in Fredericktown. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends.

Funeral services were Friday, December 10, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Mike Haney officiating. Interment was in New Home Cemetery in Saco, Mo.

