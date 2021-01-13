 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terry Milton Schaefer
0 comments

Terry Milton Schaefer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Terry Milton Schaefer, 61, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his home in Farmington. He was born October 1, 1959 in Fredericktown, to Lestie Milton and Myrtle Mae (Perry) Schaefer.

Mr. Schaefer's parents and brother John Schaefer preceded him in death.

Survivors include sisters Karen Martin of Ironton, and Betty (Bob) Wright of Fredericktown; brothers Leslie “Bud” (Nora) Schaefer of St. Louis, Bill Schaefer of Cape Girardeau, and Gerald “Jerry” Schaefer of Oklahoma.

Terry was a delivery driver for Health Direct. He enjoyed cooking, playing pool and working on cars.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News