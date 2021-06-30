 Skip to main content
Terry Wayne Snow Sr.
Terry Wayne Snow Sr.

Terry Wayne Snow Sr., 73, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born July 12, 1947, in Palmyra, Missouri, the son of Robert and Armeda Snow.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Billie; son Stephen Snow; brother Bobby Underwood; and brother-in-law Gary Owsley.

Terry is survived by his wife Sheila; sons Terry (Wendy) Snow Jr., Tim (Belinda) Mills, Steven Mills, Nick (Randi) Mills; daughter Chrissy Joggerst (Cliff); step-mother Betty Snow; sisters Tressie (Bob) Hufford, Beverly Owsley; grandchildren, Sammy, Lacey, Josh, Dani, Kenzie, Steven, Lily, Brooklynn, Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Addie, Presley and Elodie.

Terry attended Calvary Church and Crossroads Church of God, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spoiling grandkids.

Funeral services were Friday, June 25, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

