The Rev. Alvin Mathes, 93, died Friday, January 1 , 2021. He was born November 19, 1927 in Black, Missouri, the son of Dave and Maggie Mathes.
The Rev. Mathes was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Alma Lou Mathes, whom he married August 24, 1945 in Iron County, Missouri; brothers Garland Mathes and Clark Mathes; and son Curtis Wayne Mathes.
Alvin is survived by son Stephen James (Melody) Mathes; daughter Brenda (Ed Sikes) Gaston; sister Linda Mathes Tonelli; grandchildren Travis James (JoAnna) Mathes, Lauri (Mark) Whaley, Andrew Mathes; great-grandchildren Maggie Mathes, Lane Mathes, Lydia Whaley, Harley Whaley and Owen Whaley.
The Rev. Mathes was a bi-vocational minister who retired as a butcher from Kroger and IGA grocery companies. He also sold insurance for the Old American Insurance Company, as well as serving as a Pastoral Minister to the following: Two terms of service at Big Creek Baptist Church in Marquand, 1958-1962 and returning 2003-2011 for a total of 12 years; Interim pastor at Moore's Chapel Church in Marquand, 1963-1972; Little Whitewater Baptist Church in Patton; and 23 years at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Perryville.
The Rev. Mathes was a strong supporter of his community, family, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing off the Mississippi river or wherever there was a sign of a good catch. He enjoyed riding the open road on his motorcycle with his loving wife Alma at his side.
The Rev. Mathes will be greatly missed by all who cared and loved him.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 15, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., also at Follis & Sons.
