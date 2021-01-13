The Rev. Alvin Mathes, 93, died Friday, January 1 , 2021. He was born November 19, 1927 in Black, Missouri, the son of Dave and Maggie Mathes.

The Rev. Mathes was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Alma Lou Mathes, whom he married August 24, 1945 in Iron County, Missouri; brothers Garland Mathes and Clark Mathes; and son Curtis Wayne Mathes.

Alvin is survived by son Stephen James (Melody) Mathes; daughter Brenda (Ed Sikes) Gaston; sister Linda Mathes Tonelli; grandchildren Travis James (JoAnna) Mathes, Lauri (Mark) Whaley, Andrew Mathes; great-grandchildren Maggie Mathes, Lane Mathes, Lydia Whaley, Harley Whaley and Owen Whaley.

The Rev. Mathes was a bi-vocational minister who retired as a butcher from Kroger and IGA grocery companies. He also sold insurance for the Old American Insurance Company, as well as serving as a Pastoral Minister to the following: Two terms of service at Big Creek Baptist Church in Marquand, 1958-1962 and returning 2003-2011 for a total of 12 years; Interim pastor at Moore's Chapel Church in Marquand, 1963-1972; Little Whitewater Baptist Church in Patton; and 23 years at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Perryville.