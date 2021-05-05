The Rev. Eddie Spain, 73, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Evelyn’s House Care Center in St. Louis. He was born July 12, 1947 in Saco, Missouri to Otto and Gladys (Jordan) Spain.

On May 20, 1995 in Fredericktown the Rev. Spain married to Ruby Faye Menley. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include his children Amanda (Bill) Mayhew of Fredericktown, Andrea (Kevin) Sorenson of Moscow Mills, Missouri, Eddie Spain II of Fredericktown, Bill Bradshaw of Bloomfield, Missouri and Jackie Barnes of Van Buren, Missouri; brother John D. (Sheri) Kennedy of Fredericktown; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The Rev. Spain was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Lora Elizabeth Spain; brother Robert Spain and sisters Kathy Hill and Lillian Spain.

Eddie was a logger and had worked for Berry’s Wood products. He enjoyed cutting wood, hunting, fishing, camping and gardening, but most of all he loved ministering to his church at Cornerstone Tabernacle Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 3, 2021 at Cornerstone Tabernacle Church in Fredericktown with the Rev. Bonnie Cannell officiating. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery near Fredericktown.

