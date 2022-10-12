The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland, 80, of Farmington, formerly of Ironton, died Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born July 20, 1942 in St. Louis, a son of Lennie Hollis and Elizabeth Vallie Barbaro Rowland.

The Rev. Rowland married Barbara Street Jan. 17, 1970. She survives. To this union were born children, Stephen Paul Hollis Rowland and wife Chrissy of Ironton, Michael Dale Rowland and wife Sujatha of Fredericktown, Melissa Ann Pogue and husband Randy of Poplar Bluff, and Melanie Elizabeth Allen and husband Lance of Farmington. Also surviving are grandchildren Justin, Emily, London, Elizabeth, Samantha, and William; great grandchildren, Gracie, and Zachary; step grandchildren Jeremiah, Cassidy, Riley, and Kolby; step great grandchild Kase; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lennie Rowland and Fred Worth; and sisters Joyce Witte, Geneva Ross, Sharon Biggs, and Margie Beckley.

Melvin attended Central Bible College for four years and served his country in the United States Army. He served in the ministry for more than 50 years; 28 being Pastor of Arcadia Valley Assembly of God Church and also served 18 years as a substance abuse counselor for the Missouri Dept. of Corrections. Mel dedicated his life to serving Christ.

Funeral services were Sunday, Oct. 9, at Cole Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Pogue officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Rev. Melvin Rowland Investing in Souls Ministry Scholarship Fund c/o Cole Family Funeral Home or Barbara Rowland.