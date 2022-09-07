The Rev. Ronald Wilbert Miller, 74, died Monday, August 29, 2022 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was born July 11, 1948 in Saco, Missouri, the son of Wilbert C. and Uldin L. (Hinkle) Miller.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Rebecca Rauls and Loeta Cheek, and brother Curtis Miller.

Ronald is survived by his wife Norma Jean (Link) Miller whom he married December 10, 1971 in St. Louis; son Scott (Dawn) Miller; daughters Lisa (Dennis) McAntire, Rhonda (Chad) Denman, Jennifer (Paul) Hale and Stephanie (Jason) White; brothers the Rev. Leon (Anne) Miller and Greg “Jug” (Dee Dee) Miller; sister Anita (Luis) Cordero; grandchildren Aaron (Laura) McAntire, Allison McAntire, Emily Dodd, Lauren and Carter Hale, Sophia White, Alyssa Wigger and Alec Wigger; and great grandchild Millie McAntire.

Ronald was a member of Elevate Faith Church in Farmington. He liked making ornamental yard ornaments, the St. Louis Cardinals, watching westerns, his church, and spending time with family.

Funeral service was Friday, September 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with William Rawson officiating. Interment was in Jefferson Barracks Veterans Cemetery.