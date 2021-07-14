Thelma Lee (Doty) Lowery, 79, died Sunday July 4, 2021. She was born October 9, 1941 in Coldwater, the daughter of Edgar L. Hamblin Sr. and Margaret (Settle) Hamblin.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Cecil Griffin Doty; her husband Winslow M. Lowery; and brothers and sister Robert E. Hamblin, Margaret Colleen Martin, Raymond Dewayne Hamblin, and Edgar L. Hamblin Jr.

Thelma is survived by sons Randall A. (Pamela L. Ahlert) Doty and Jeffrey A. (Jill M. Hopmann) Doty; step-children Charles W. (Carole) Lowery and Sandra (Kenneth) Allen; sister Marilyn J. (David) Stroup; grandchildren Benjamin P. Doty, Emily E. Doty, Molly M. Doty, Jacob A. Doty, and Alexander M. Lowery; honorary daughter and son Rory Shelton and Susan Klein-Shelton; and honorary granddaughter Valerie C. Shelton and honorary grandson Luke Vetter.

Thelma was a member of the First Baptist Church in Arnold, Missouri, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, making candy, traveling, spending time at the farm and loved watching Jeopardy.

Funeral service was Friday, July 9, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment is to be held in Huffman-Mckelvey Cemetery.

