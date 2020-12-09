Thelma Ruth "Cricket" Fitzgerald, 81, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born December 24, 1938 in Irondale, Missouri, the daughter of the Clarence and Beulah Marler of Irondale, one of eleven children.
Cricket was married in 1956 and to this union was added Wilbur Ivis (Connie) Leach of Fredericktown and Carol (Eugene) Sohn of Columbia; as well as grandchildren Jeremy Leach of St. Louis, Brandon (Kary) Leach of Fredericktown, Alex Leach of Festus, Emmanuel Sohn (deceased) and Keith (Amanda) Sohn of Columbia, and seven great grandchildren, Brynn, Brae, Brittyn, Blake, McKenzee, Remi and Allison.
On May 24, 1968, Cricket was remarried to Bill Fitzgerald (deceased). With this union, two families became one, including three sons, James (deceased), Mike (Debbie) of Farmington and Pat (LaDonna) of Imboden, Arkansas; and three daughters, Sandy (deceased), Debbie (Larry) Lambert of Imboden and Penny (Roger, deceased) Boyer of Imboden; as well as eleven grandchildren, Jeannie Ann (deceased), Billy, Greg, Chris, Adam, Jason, Josh, Matthew, Kassy, James and Tracey, nineteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Cricket was a member of Meadow Heights Church of Fredericktown. She enjoyed life, always giving back to those around her. She had a very generous heart for anyone in need. She loved her church and served as a children’s Sunday School teacher for more than 30 years. She also loved large family gatherings with a lot of food, and playing cards.
Cricket never met a stranger and loved whomever she met. She was always serving in the background, but she was the one everyone knew and loved, becoming “Grandma Cricket” to those around her. Grandma Cricket will definitely be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were Friday, December 4, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was held in Fitzgerald Cemetery.
