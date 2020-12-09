Thelma Ruth "Cricket" Fitzgerald, 81, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born December 24, 1938 in Irondale, Missouri, the daughter of the Clarence and Beulah Marler of Irondale, one of eleven children.

Cricket was married in 1956 and to this union was added Wilbur Ivis (Connie) Leach of Fredericktown and Carol (Eugene) Sohn of Columbia; as well as grandchildren Jeremy Leach of St. Louis, Brandon (Kary) Leach of Fredericktown, Alex Leach of Festus, Emmanuel Sohn (deceased) and Keith (Amanda) Sohn of Columbia, and seven great grandchildren, Brynn, Brae, Brittyn, Blake, McKenzee, Remi and Allison.

On May 24, 1968, Cricket was remarried to Bill Fitzgerald (deceased). With this union, two families became one, including three sons, James (deceased), Mike (Debbie) of Farmington and Pat (LaDonna) of Imboden, Arkansas; and three daughters, Sandy (deceased), Debbie (Larry) Lambert of Imboden and Penny (Roger, deceased) Boyer of Imboden; as well as eleven grandchildren, Jeannie Ann (deceased), Billy, Greg, Chris, Adam, Jason, Josh, Matthew, Kassy, James and Tracey, nineteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.