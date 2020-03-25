Theodore "Ted" Edward Durham, 62, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born January 5, 1958 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the son of John and Shirley Durham.

Mr. Durham married Doris Negron March 16, 1996 in Tampa, Florida.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Doris; brother Bill (Diane) Durham of Fredericktown; sister Roxann (Peggy Noordster) Durham of Columbia, Missouri; nephew Christopher (Tish) Durham of Wright City Missouri, and niece Manda (Mark) Wallbridge of Kennebunkport, Maine.

Ted retired as a printer. He was an avid music fan, and enjoyed playing the drums and going to concerts, as well as taking care of his dogs, chickens and ducks.

Arrangements were handled by Summers & Son Funeral Home in Russellville, Kentucky.

