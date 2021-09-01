 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theresa Ann Wulfert
0 comments

Theresa Ann Wulfert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Theresa Ann Wulfert, 59, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was born June 13, 1962 in St. Louis, the daughter of Harry and Margret (Miller) Barnett.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and brother Mike Barnett.

Theresa is survived by her husband Philip Wulfert whom she married December 5, 1981 at St. Michael Church. She is also survived by her children Derek Wulfert, Darron Wulfert, Michelle Peppers and Melissa Wulfert; sister Debbie Proffer; and two grandchildren.

Theresa enjoyed being with her family.

Funeral services were Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Gene Rauls officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News