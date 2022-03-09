Theresa Elaine Moyers, 56, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1965, in Ironton, Missouri to Clinton Leeroy Sr. and Patricia (Ledbetter) Walton.

On September 30, 1989, in Fenton, Missouri she married Edward “Ed” Keith Moyers. He preceded her in death January 7, 2021.

Mrs. Moyers is survived by son and daughter-in-law Coty and Codi Moyers of Desloge, Missouri; daughter and son-in-law Casey and Joel Miller of St. Louis; mother Pat Otterbein of Fredericktown; father and stepmother Clinton Walton Sr. and Clara of Greenville, Missouri; brothers sisters-in-law Wade and Jane Walton of Herculaneum, Missouri and Michael and Nicole Walton of Clay, Michigan; sister Crystal Walton of Annapolis, Missouri; and grandchildren Alyssa, Bryce, Remingtyn and Eliana.

In addition to her husband Ed, Mrs. Moyers was preceded in death by brothers Clinton Walton Jr. and Randy Walton.

Theresa had worked at New Era Bank in Fredericktown as a teller and manager for several years. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, and restoring furniture, but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She was a member of Mountain View Church in Marquand.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Greg Burns officiating. Internment was at Walton Chapel Cemetery in Ellsinore, Missouri.

