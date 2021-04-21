 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theresa Lynn Hovis
0 comments

Theresa Lynn Hovis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Theresa Lynn Hovis, 62, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born September 13, 1958 in St. Francois County, Missouri, the daughter of Milton and Nettie Barlow.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and brother Milton Barlow Jr.

Theresa is survived by her husband Arthur Hovis whom she married December 2, 1995 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; sons Zent Hovis and Kalan Hovis; daughter Mariah McNail; brothers Gary (Regina) Barlow and Richard Barlow; and sisters Brenda (Floyd) Stewart, Alice (Pat) Abney and Jane (Ryan) Retzer.

Theresa was of the Christian Faith and loved flowers.

Funeral service was Monday, April 19, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News