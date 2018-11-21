Try 3 months for $3
Theresa Stephens, 60, died November 19, 2018 in Fredericktown. She was born July 26, 1958 at St. Louis, the daughter of Noble E. and Dorothy Riddle.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and brother George Riddle.

Theresa is survived by daughters Stephanie (Derek) King and Carrie (Jesse) Kemp; brothers Stephen Riddle and Jr. Riddle; grandchildren Damien Hanstein, Addison King, Raylei King, Abbigail Kemp, and Benjamin Kemp; great-grandchild Gabriella Hanstein; and dogs "Mia" and "Snoop."

Theresa was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed spending time with family, working, shopping, fishing, and cooking.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, November 26, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., November 26, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

