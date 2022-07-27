Thomas A. Ransom, 92, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Buena Park, California. He was born October 25, 1929 at Fairfield, Nebraska, the son of Elijah Orville and Leah Nell (Day) Ransom.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Orville, Emerson, Florence and Audrey; and his wife Deloris June (Cooper) Ransom whom he married September 23, 1950 in Compton, California.

Thomas is survived by children Randy (Laura) Ransom of Springfield, Oregon, Deborah (Dick) Hitchcock of Park Hills, Missouri, Janice (Karl) Schlager of South Jordan, Utah and Sheelee (Terry) Main of Buena Park, California; sister Dorothy Toole of Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren.

Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Presson officiating. Interment will be at Higdon Christian Cemetery.