Obits

Thomas Clyde “T.C.” Johns, 89, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born June 22, 1930 in Cullman, Indiana, a son of Emmett and Ruby (Oden) Johns.

Mr. Johns parents and stepfather Alfred Simmons preceded him in death. He is also preceded by brothers Dwight Johns and Hoyt Johns and sisters Doris Hunter, Veoma Robison and Imogene Faulkner.

Mr. Johns is survived by his sister-in-law Hiawatha Johns of St. Louis; niece – Carol Tuttle and great nieces and nephews.

T.C. had been retired for many years. During that time he came to enjoy watching TV, especially movies.

Services were Monday, August 5, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment was at the Poplar Bluff City Cemetery in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

