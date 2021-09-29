 Skip to main content
Thomas E. "Tinker" Edmonds
Thomas E. "Tinker" Edmonds

Obits

Thomas E. "Tinker" Edmonds, 75, died Monday, September 20, 2021 in Farmington. He was born August 18, 1946 in Fredericktown, the son of Clovis Earl and Lillian (Albright) Edmonds.

Tinker was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim Edmonds.

Tinker is survived by brothers William Edmonds of Fredericktown, Wendell "Duke" (Betty) Edmonds of Farmington and Paul Edmonds of Doe Run, Missouri; and sisters Helen Patricia Chapman (Sam) of Kimmswick, Missouri and Shirley Sue Parker of Fredericktown.

Tinker enjoyed playing with his iPad, puzzles and sports.

A graveside service was held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Marcus Memorial Park with the Rev. Clyde Bess Sr. officiating.

