 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Edward Berry Jr.
0 comments

Thomas Edward Berry Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Berry_Thomas

Thomas Edward Berry Jr.

Thomas Edward Berry Jr., 87, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born May 9, 1933 at Blytheville, Arkansas, the son of Thomas Sr. and Sintha Berry.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Tom is survived by his wife Helena, whom he married February 14, 1975 in Clayton, Missouri; sons Tommy Lee (Kelly) Berry and Richard (Robin) Baxter; daughters Evelyn Fay Barnes, Nellie George, Debbie (Michael) Craig, and Beth (Ron) Buckley; brother Bobby Lee (Sue) Berry; sisters Sintha Kay Tinnin, Ann Mosblech; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Tom was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News