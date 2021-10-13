Thomas Eugene LaChance, 81, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Arcadia, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1940 in Potosi, Missouri, the son of Joseph and Norma (Ferrel) LaChance.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Virginia LaChance, Ethal LaChance, Bobby Joe (Sally) LaChance, Betty VanArsdale (Benard "Red"), Freddie (Geri) Lachance, Jackie LaChance, Donie LaChance, Sharon Quimbly beloved sister-in-law and Kathy Boys (Derrell).

Thomas is survived by his wife Joan (Jokerst) LaChance whom he married March 11, 1981 in St. Louis County. Also, surviving are sons Thomas LaChance Jr. of St. Peters, Mo., and Donald LaChance (Jennifer) of St. Louis County; daughters Lorraine Rice (Bruce) of Hazelwood, Mo. and Brenda Marshall (Michael) of St. Paul, Mo.; brother Freddie LaChance (Geri) of Washington, Mo.; sister Kathy Boyd of Park Hills, Mo.; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Thomas was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed cars, tools, computers and was a Jack of all trades and master of none.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Father John Braun officiating.

