Thomas Haskell Sebastian Jr. III, 71, died Friday, December 14, 2018 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born December 25, 1946 in Ironton, a son of Thomas Haskell Sebastian Sr. and Virginia Alberta (Williams) Sebastian.
Mr. Sebastian married Phyllis Ingram who preceded him in death. His parents also preceded him.
Mr. Sebastian is survived by his children Shellie Barker and husband Josh of Fredericktown, Tabatha Garcia and husband Michael of California, Cherie' Haynes of Farmington, and Thomas Haskell Sebastian IV and wife Angela of Fredericktown; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren and significant other Sherry Ward of Fredericktown.
Tom was a United States Army veteran. He was a real estate agent for most of his life and participated in auctions. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fredericktown.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, December 21, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with funeral services at 2 p.m. also on Friday at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Sebastian Cemetery near Fredericktown in Madison County.
