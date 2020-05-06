× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Lindell Kennedy, 88, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born October 13, 1931 in Coldwater, Missouri, the son of Vester and Cassie (Farris) Kennedy.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; great grandson York Benjamin Hendrix; brothers Cloyd, Jim, Lee, Dean and John Kennedy; and sisters Kay Jamber, Hilda Tibbs and Marie Head.

Tom is survived by his wife Violet Kennedy whom he married on June 10, 1949 in Fredericktown; his children Tom and Tammy Kennedy, Tim &and Linda Kennedy, Phyllis and Larry Dettmer and Kay and Cody Harper; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

Tom was of the Baptist Faith/The Open Bible Church. He loved logging. He loved his wife and all of his children and grandchildren with an immeasurable love.

Services were Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Marcus Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.