Thomas Ray Slinkard
Thomas Ray Slinkard

Thomas Ray Slinkard, 80, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in Fredericktown. He was born December 2, 1939 in St. Louis, the son of William Ray and Wilma (Green) Slinkard.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruby Faye (Mills) Slinkard; son Kenneth Slinkard; and brother Russell Slinkard.

Tom is survived by his children Regina Sue Hamlin and DeWayne Thomas Slinkard; and grandchildren Brittany Hamlin, Kyle Hamlin, Wyatt Hamlin, Tony Baldwin, Tyler Baldwin, Kenneth Slinkard and Adam Baldwin.

Funeral services were Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Follis & Sons Chapel with Brother Darold Mills and Brother Harold Mills officiating. Interment was at Sheppard of The Hills in Barnhart, Missouri.

