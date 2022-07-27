Thomas Roy Reando, 51, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born April 28, 1971, in St. Louis, to Rondal Fisher and Betty Louise Lee.

Mr. Reando married Gina Mae Pease May 18, 1996, in Perryville, Missouri. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include sons Troy Reando of Piedmont, Missouri, Jonathan Lohman and wife Cortney Raney of Silva, Missouri, Chancellor Reando of Fredericktown, and Zachary Reando also of Fredericktown; daughters Natasha Evans and husband Jonathan of Scott City, Missouri and Niki Reando of Bonne Terre, Missouri; grandchildren Joshua, Phoebe and Mathew Lohman; two brothers and two sisters.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Reando is preceded in death by two nieces.

Thomas enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.