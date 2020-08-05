Thomas Russell Head, 74, of Herculaneum, Missouri, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. He was born December 9, 1945 in Fredericktown, the son of the late Grace (nee Vandergriff) and Doyle Russell Head.
Mr. Head was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ellen Irene (nee Ashburn) Head; sister Betty Head; brother Carl Head; and his former wife Diana (nee Spradling) Wisnaski.
Survivors include son Bruce Wayne Head of Fenton, Missouri; daughters Melissa Anne (Adam) Cline of Kirksville, Missouri, Rebecca Anne (Michael) Kelley-Howard of Festus, Missouri, and Debra Lynne (Doug) Goodwin of Fenton; sisters Edna Boatwright of Fredericktown, Barbara Underwood of Park Hills, Missouri, and Martha Francis of Desloge, Missouri; grandchildren Ella Cline, Hannah Schwein, Jonathon Schwein, Ian White, Logan Mueller, Launa Roberts, Brett Roberts, Kaylie Head, Rileigh Head, and Kayla Rose; great grandsons Bruce Folkerts and Raiden Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thomas was a 1963 graduate of Fredericktown High School. He was a retired electrician from the former Doe Run lead smelter in Herculaneum and member of First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, working with his hands making jewelry and models, and was an avid reader and military history enthusiast.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Graveside memorial service and interment to be conducted at a later date in Herculaneum Cemetery. Memorials in his memory are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Disabled American Veterans.
