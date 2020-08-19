You are the owner of this article.
Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew
Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew, 94, of Hayden, Idaho, died March 10, 2020 in Mill Creek, Washington. He was born March 16, 1925 in Lamoni, Iowa, the son of Chauncey M. and Vera Campbell DePew. 

Mr. DePew was raised in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated high school in Kansas City.

Tom joined the United States Navy in 1943 at the age of 18. He was based at Farragut Naval Training Station in Bayview, Idaho. Tom served in World War II in the South Pacific and was a submarine radioman. After his service in the Navy, Tom started his career as a geologist. He worked at the Bunker Hill Mine in Kellogg, Idaho for many years. During that time, his career took him to Fredericktown, Missouri where he met Marian "Jenny" Harris. The pair married in 1981 in Fredericktown and lived happily together in Hayden, Idaho.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jenny; daughter, Kay Lynn Lee; step-children, Mark Harris, Gary Harris (Kathey), Sheri McGee (Dave) and Craig Harris (Yvonne); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Art Scholtz; 2 nephews and 2 nieces.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Chauncey and Vera DePew; brother, Donald DePew; and his sister, Idalee Scholtz.

Tom graduated from the University of Missouri with a BA in Geology and Geography.

Tom’s career was vast with a variety of jobs including working as a mine engineer and drafting/surveying in several states. He also worked for the Spokane International Railroad.

Tom was affiliated with several community and professional groups that included: Farragut Submarine Vets; The American Institute of Mines; Metalurgical & Petroleum Engineer; Association of Missouri Geologists; Elks Lodge Member; American Legion Member, and the VFW.

Throughout Tom’s life he enjoyed many activities. These included golf, bowling, hunting, fishing, baseball, track, and music. Tom also played the piano and authored two poems that were published. Tom enjoyed jewelry making and cutting stones. He taught silversmithing in Kellogg, Idaho. Tom also built many creations with wine corks.

Tom loved the outdoors. It was a normal occurrence for the deer to follow him around his home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington and the Hospice staff for their care. Memorials may be given to Hospice.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Hayden, Idaho. Masks are encouraged and will be available.

Arrangements were handled by Funeral Alternatives of Snohomish County, in Marysville, Washington.

funeralsandcremationswa.com

