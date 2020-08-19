× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew, 94, of Hayden, Idaho, died March 10, 2020 in Mill Creek, Washington. He was born March 16, 1925 in Lamoni, Iowa, the son of Chauncey M. and Vera Campbell DePew.

Mr. DePew was raised in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated high school in Kansas City.

Tom joined the United States Navy in 1943 at the age of 18. He was based at Farragut Naval Training Station in Bayview, Idaho. Tom served in World War II in the South Pacific and was a submarine radioman. After his service in the Navy, Tom started his career as a geologist. He worked at the Bunker Hill Mine in Kellogg, Idaho for many years. During that time, his career took him to Fredericktown, Missouri where he met Marian "Jenny" Harris. The pair married in 1981 in Fredericktown and lived happily together in Hayden, Idaho.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jenny; daughter, Kay Lynn Lee; step-children, Mark Harris, Gary Harris (Kathey), Sheri McGee (Dave) and Craig Harris (Yvonne); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Art Scholtz; 2 nephews and 2 nieces.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Chauncey and Vera DePew; brother, Donald DePew; and his sister, Idalee Scholtz.

Tom graduated from the University of Missouri with a BA in Geology and Geography.