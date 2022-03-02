Thomas “Wade” Parsley, 71, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 17, 1950, in Doniphan, Missouri to William Elvis and Mary Ruth (Henson) Parsley.

Mr. Parsley married Patsy Berry February 16, 1968, in the Central Community. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include children Sheila Parsley, Scott Wade Parsley and wife Natalie, and Rachel Files and husband Chris all of Fredericktown; brothers Roger (Kathy) Parsley of Fredericktown and Chuck (Alice) Parsley of Arcadia, Florida; grandchildren Brandon, Sharon, Abby, Becky, Sami, Paris, Braxton, Bryson, Christian, Mattie, Emilie, Tyler, Wesley and Hannah; and 19 great grandchildren.

Mr. Parsley was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steve Parsley.

Wade was a dump truck driver for Madison County Road and Bridge. He had also worked for JE Phillips delivering U.S. Mail. He enjoyed crappie fishing, hunting, collecting things and spending time with his family. He was a member of Cross Point Church in Festus, Missouri.

Funeral services were Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Pat Jones officiating. Interment was at the Simmons Cemetery near Fredericktown.

