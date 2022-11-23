Thomas William Tawfall, 65, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones, 15 days after his stage IV cancer diagnosis. He was born September 21, 1957, the second son of Freda and Orvell Tawfall.

Tom grew up on a farm in the Oak Grove community of Madison County.

Tom was a man of few words, as most people would tell you. This made his wife such a perfect fit. On his 21st birthday, he met Linda Joy Mills. Tom always said that was his last good birthday. They were married June 20, 1981, at Union Light Church.

Tom, in typical fashion, worked up to the day of his diagnosis.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Freda (O’Bannon) Tawfall and Orvell Tawfall; and a stillborn sister, Ruth Ann Tawfall.

Tom is survived by his wife Linda (Mills) Tawfall of Fredericktown; Jacob and Chelsea Tawfall of Fredericktown, Amanda and Wade Forthman of Norman, OK; grandchildren Everett and Miles Forthman and Melia and Rhett Tawfall; Ed Tawfall (Tina) of Half Moon Bay, California; along with many loved nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as many friends and family.

Funeral services were Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery.