Timmy Ray Cooper, 56, died Tuesday, April 12, 2023, in Festus. He was born April 23, 1966 in Fredericktown, the son of Kenneth and Lois (Allen) Cooper.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and brother Terry Cooper.

Tim is survived by sons Timmy Cooper Jr. and Tyler Hagy, both of Fredericktown; daughters Mindy Cooper of Park Hills, Missouri and Shelly Royer of Fredericktown; brother Tommy Cooper of Park Hills; sisters Tammy Anthony of Swansea, Illinois and Tricia (Scott) Huff of Nixa, Missouri; and ten grandchildren.

Tim was of the Church of God Faith. He enjoyed fishing, BBQ, and spending time with family.