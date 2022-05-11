 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Timothy Dale Bacon

  • 0
Obits

Timothy Dale Bacon, 57, died April 15, 2022. He was born September 1, 1964 in Fredericktown, the son of Rollin Rock and Margie (Kennon) Bacon.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Martin James Bacon and Rollin Rock Bacon Jr.

Tim is survived by brothers Scot Bacon and Tracy Bacon and sisters Roxy (Bacon) Schnebelen, Connie (Bacon) Rosenthal, Mary (Bacon) Neubrand, Diane (Bacon) Center, and Carol (Bacon) Brame.

Tim received an honorable discharge from the Army National Guard, and was a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

A graveside service was held Friday, May 6, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News