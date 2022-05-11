Timothy Dale Bacon, 57, died April 15, 2022. He was born September 1, 1964 in Fredericktown, the son of Rollin Rock and Margie (Kennon) Bacon.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Martin James Bacon and Rollin Rock Bacon Jr.

Tim is survived by brothers Scot Bacon and Tracy Bacon and sisters Roxy (Bacon) Schnebelen, Connie (Bacon) Rosenthal, Mary (Bacon) Neubrand, Diane (Bacon) Center, and Carol (Bacon) Brame.

Tim received an honorable discharge from the Army National Guard, and was a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

A graveside service was held Friday, May 6, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery.