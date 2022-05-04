Timothy Michael Geen, 61, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Joseph and Margaret (Suren) Geen.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law George Torrez and brother-in-law Corey Torrez.

He is survived by his wife Dawnette (Torrez) Geen whom he married July 30, 2005 at Calvary Church; daughter Emily Margarette Geen; a step-daughter Harley Torrez; brothers Jerry Geen (Anna) and David Geen (Bill Underdown); sisters Marian Nunn (Tom Wendel), Patti Bowers (Larry) and Anne Hayes (Rick); Pa-Pa to Jayden Baker; grandchildren Bella Mills and Zayne Rump; mother-in-law Joyce Torrez; brother-in-law Shawn Torrez; sisters-in-law Shannon and Jeremy Rehkop and Camey Torrez.

Timothy was of the Catholic Faith. He was a practical joker, loved his family, wood working, being a handyman and helping people.

Funeral services were Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father Tom Wilk officiating.