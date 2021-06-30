 Skip to main content
Timothy “Timmy” Alan Hovis Jr.
Obits

Timothy “Timmy” Alan Hovis Jr., 30, died Friday, June 18, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born May 21, 1991 in Fredericktown, the son of Timothy Hovis Sr. and Samantha Halbrook.

Timmy was preceded in death by his parents; grandpas Carl Hovis Jr. and Sam Halbrook Sr.; and Uncle Sam Halbrook Jr.

Timmy is survived by his grandmother Pearl Hovis; brothers Dylan Halbrook and C.J. Benoist; sisters Ashley King, Allicia Hovis and Michelle Austin; and nieces and nephews Hannah, Peyton, Jaycee, Drew and Bristol.

Timmy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Raymond Michael and Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

