Obits

Timothy W. Trammell, 59, died January 5, 2020 in Farmington. He was born July 6, 1960 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of T.W. and Lucille (Hunter) Trammell.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, uncle Lester Hunter, brother Gary Wojtczuk and sister Debra Trammell.

Timothy is survived by sons Timothy West Trammell of Gig Harbor, Washington and Jeremy Ishmael of Fredericktown; daughters Rashel Cochran and Nicole Cochran, both of Santa Rosa, California; brothers Terry Wojtczuk and Larry Wojtczuk both of Fredericktown; sisters Anna Trammell of Farmington, Kim (Trammell) Garrison of Park Hills, Karen (Wojtczuk) White of Farmington, and Sharon (Martin) Harper of Terre du Lac, Missouri.

Timothy was of the Pentecostal Faith. He enjoyed music, singing, playing drums, guitar, drawing, painting and riding his motorcycle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

