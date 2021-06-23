Tina Marie Morgan, 60, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Minor, Missouri. She was born January 26, 1961 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Josephine and Claude E. Morgan .

Proceeding her in death were her father Claude and son Christopher Michael Morgan.

Survivors include her daughter Charity (Eric) Hubbard of O'Fallon, Missouri; mother Josephine Morgan; brothers Michael E. Morgan and Greg A. Morgan; sister Terry V. (Brian) Scott all of Fredericktown; sisters Wisa (Kenneth) Worley of Sikeston, Missouri and Elizabeth (Dwayne) Smith of Arizona; granddaughters Onjaleigha, Heaven and Naomi; grandson EJ and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Tina was an active member of the Smith Street Church of God in Sikeston. She enjoyed worshiping the Lord, gardening, cooking, reading, playing games with the family and spending time with her beloved little dog "Tinker Bell," cat "Cali" and bird "Poly." She will be greatly missed by family friends.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Matt Brooks officiating. Interment was in Revelle Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Morgan, Keith Morgan, Joel Blumenthal, Brent Hasselman, Kaleb Cox and Mark Coffman.

