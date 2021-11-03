Tom G. Hanners, 92, of Sedgewickville, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born March 22, 1929, in Bollinger County, Missouri, to Julius Loyd and Maude Ethel Johnson Hanners.

Mr. Hanners married Flora Jean Garrison in May 1955. They had been married nearly 50 years when Flora Jean passed away.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Loving survivors include his son David Hanners of Sedgewickville; brother, Ted (Evelyn) Hanners of Sedgewickville; and Flora Jean’s siblings, Sam Garrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Carolyn Gifford of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Virginia Viesel of Fort Worth, Texas.

Tom was a lifelong row crop and cattle farmer near Sedgewickville. He co-owned and operated Hanners Brothers Oliver Implement Dealership during the 1960’s and 1970’s. Thereafter, Tom, Flora Jean, and David sold Vermeer hay balers and subsequently sold parts for implements throughout the Missouri counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Madison, Wayne, and Stoddard. He retired in 2020.

Bro. Bill Bradley conducted the funeral Sunday, October 31, 2021, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. Burial was at Sedgewickville Lutheran Cemetery.

