Toni Michelle Kopplin, 55, died October 3, 2020 in Conway, Missouri. She was born December 18, 1964 in St. Louis, the daughter of Howard Leroy and Ruth Maxine (Cobb) Brandenburg.

Toni was preceded in death by her father Howard “Brandy” Brandenburg, a sister Barbara Brandenburg and brother Wallace “Rebel” Crosno.

Toni is survived by her mother Ruth Maxine Brandenburg; sons Brandon (Tonie) Kopplin of Perryville, Johnathon (Elizabeth) Kopplin of Conway, Cody (Heaven) Kopplin and Austin Kopplin both of Fredericktown; sisters Terre Brandenburg (Tony) of Overland, Missouri, Debbie Howard (Doug) of O’Fallon, Missouri and Cherre Brandenburg Dreyer of O’Fallon, Missouri; and grandchildren Jaydon, Landon, Cheyenne, Kaydon, Kamryn, Sierrah, Reagan, Avrie, Bradley, Jacob, and Arabella.

Toni was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed collecting groot, teaching, spending time with family.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was at Sebastian Cemetery.

