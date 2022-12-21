Toni Umfleet Harper, 90, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born October 8, 1932, the daughter of George and Gertrude Louise (Wescott) Blanford.

Toni was preceded in death by her parents; son John Earl Blanford; husbands John Umfleet, whom she married January 17, 1947 in Fredericktown and (after John's death) Donald Harper, whom she married in Dexter, Mo.; siblings Norma Blanford, Patricia Bollinger, Harry and George Blanford.

Toni is survived by daughters Sonya Umfleet Shell (Mark Parker) and Connie Blanford Archer (Tom); step-children Don Harper and Kim Brubaker; sister Marilyn Shoemake; grandchildren Kim Thurman, Natashia Amelunke, Maranda Montgomery, Alanna Henshaw and Clayton Shell; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Toni was of the Baptist Faith. She worked at Brown Shoe Company and later operated the Scott County Feed Store.

Funeral services were Monday, December 19, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Terry Vance officiating.