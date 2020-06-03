× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tracey Lynn Lamb, 53, of Desloge, Missouri died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born May 20, 1968 in Farmington, a daughter of Matthew Dale and Janet Sue (Winfield) King.

Tracey's mother and one sister, Janet Shueltz preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Charles and Amber King of Farmington; her father Matthew King of Bismarck; brothers Richard King of Bismarck, Missouri and Steven King of Bonne Terre, Missouri; sisters Tina Herron of Park Hills, Missouri and Anna Haymes and Glenda Whaley both of Farmington; grandchildren Erin, Bradin, Peyton, Seth and Legyon and significant other Jack Smith of Desloge.

Tracey was a dietitian at the Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. She enjoyed grilling and being outdoors.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment was at the Timber Ridge Cemetery in the Timber Ridge Community.

To plant a tree in memory of Tracey Lamb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.