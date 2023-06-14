Troy James Dunnahoo, 50, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born December 31, 1972 in Farmington, the son of Brian J. and Loetta D. (White) Dunnahoo.

Troy was preceded in death by his father Brian Dunnahoo and step-father David Graham.

Troy is survived by his daughter Sydney Dunnahoo; mother Loetta Graham; brother Chad Dunnahoo; and sisters Michelle Rogers (Dennis), Teresa Boushie (Kenny) and Aimee Kurgas (Brian), all of Fredericktown.

Troy was a United States Marine Corps E-4, Corporal veteran, having received the Sea Service Development with 1 star Medal, Meritorious Mast, Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal. He also received the Rifle Expert Badge (2 Award), Rifle Sharpshooter Badge (2 Award).

Troy was a member of Calvary Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, darts, and anything involving his little girl.

Funeral services were Friday, June 9, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.