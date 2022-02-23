Truman Kenneth ‘Bud’ Huggins, 95, of Fredericktown, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Madison Medical Center. He was born on December 26, 1926, in Mine LaMotte, Missouri, to Vester Leo and Olive Agnes (LaBrot) Huggins.

Mr. Huggins married Mable Pauline ‘Polly” Aslinger November 3, 1945, in Fredericktown. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2005.

In addition to his parents and wife Mr. Huggins was preceded in death by son Kenneth Huggins; grandson Sean Tyrrell; two brothers; and two sisters.

Those surviving include daughters Shirley Tyrrell of Fredericktown, Sandra Donatello of South Elgin, Illinois and Tena Bullock of Las Vegas, Nevada; son Terry (Susan) Huggins of Manchester, Missouri; sisters June Childress of Arkansas and Mary Margaret Houston of Florida; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Bud was a farmer. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and walking his faithful companion, his dog Willy. He also loved talking with people and having stories to tell and teasing them. He will be sadly missed.

Funeral services were Monday, February 21, 2022, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Fredericktown with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating. Graveside services were at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Cedar Hill, Missouri.

