There will be a Celebration of Life for Vellabelle Sheets, at 2 p.m., April 30, 2022, at the Azalea Park on North Main Street in Fredericktown.

A life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. Family and friends are invited to help us honor the life of Vee. Leave your sadness at the door, but bring rather your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest. There will be cake, beverages, and loved ones all around.