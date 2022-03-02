Vellabelle Sheets, 83, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Farmington. She was born October 15, 1938 in Piedmont, Missouri, the daughter of Ellard J. and Jeanetta B. (Barton) Clements.

Vee was preceded in death by her parents; her husband William C. "Bill" Sheets, whom she married April 29, 1967, in Lodi, Missouri; siblings Ruby Breeden, Melba Graham, Fedda Ratliff, Venoy Clements, and Leo Clements; and step-daughter Karen Sheets.

Vee is survived by son Michael Sheets (Lucretia) of Fredericktown; daughter Shawnda Tinnin (Dave) of Fredericktown; step-daughter Kathy Francis (Eddie) of Jackson; brothers UL (Ann) Clements, Johnny (Priscilla) Clements, and Lendell Clements (Phyllis); sister-in-law Shorty Clements; grandchildren Chastidy Russo (Matthew), Chad Francis, Risha Gaines (Paul), James Sheets (Nikki), Joshua Gresham (Angie), Kelcey Skaggs (Joshua), Matt Tinnin (Ciera) and Abbie Tinnin; great grandchildren Luke Benton, Brock Benton, Lily Gaines, Nora Gaines, Stella Gaines, Wesson Sheets, Willa Sheets, Ella Tinnin, Gunner Skaggs, Adeline Skaggs, Josie Umfleet, Alice Umfleet, Charlee Gresham, Sam Hill, Molly Hill and Maggie Hill; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was a member of The First Baptist Church, Fredericktown.

