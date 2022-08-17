Vernice LaDean Wade, 92, of Farmington, formerly of Fredericktown, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born on August 4, 1930, in Fredericktown, daughter of Forney and Grace (Wilkinson) Knott.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wade was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bud” Edward Wade; daughter Sheila Gail Wade; brother, James “Buddy” Knott; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Vernice is survived by her children Cindy (Ron) Elkins, Becky (Chris) Finch, and Dale Wade all of Farmington; grandchildren, Derek Detring, Bryan (Ashleigh) Finch, Brandon (Carrie) Elkins, and Brianna (Jeremy) Funk; great grandchildren Alexia, Lincoln, Abagail, Amelia, and Lily; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Vernice was a bookkeeper in the area for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Farmington. She was also a former member of Crossroads First Church of God in Farmington where she was very active in the music and children’s programs. Vernice enjoyed playing the piano. She adored her grandkids and her great grandbabies. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service was Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Dwight Jones and Pastor Tommy Fults. Interment followed at Hillview Memorial Gardens.
