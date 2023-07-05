Vernie Mae Gorsuch, 85, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her daughter’s home in De Soto, Missouri. She was born October 27, 1937, in Matthews, Missouri to Alfred Eugene and Violet Nadine (Williamson) Gage.

She was married to Joe Rebstock who preceded her in death in December 1979. She later married Harvey Gorsuch. He died in 1999.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Gorsuch was preceded in death by sons Dickie Joe Rebstock and Richard Rebstock; daughter Patricia Rebstock; brother William Gage; sister Clara Withrow; grandsons Carl Shumate and Robert Rebstock; and great grandson Phoenix Cates.

Mrs. Gorsuch is survived by son Michael Rebstock of Cardwell, Missouri; daughters Brenda DeClue of Cardwell, Vickie Rebstock of Bismarck, Missouri, Doris Feeney of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Billie Huggins of De Soto; 21 grandchildren; 56 great grand children; and 12 great great grandchildren.

Vernie was a homemaker. She enjoyed listening to country music, dancing, and going to Branson. She had attended the Valles Mines Worship Center in Valles Mines, Missouri.

Funeral services were Friday, June 30, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.