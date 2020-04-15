Vernon "Tuck" Homan, 87, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born January 7, 1933, the youngest son of Dick and Esther Homan.
Tuck was preceded in death by his wife, Ina; parents; brothers June Homan and Bob Homan; sisters Kat Venable, Dort Whitener and Jane DeSpain; stepson Don Brewington and grandson John Samuel Wunnenberg.
Tuck is survived by his son Danny Homan and daughter, Kathe (Homan) Wunnenberg; stepdaughters Janell Miner and Jeanette Baur; stepsons Dick Brewington and Dan Brewington; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Tuck was born in Marquand and lived there most of his life. He played volleyball and basketball for the Marquand Tigers and graduated from high school, was the owner of Homan Oil Company until he retired, and served others his entire life.
Tuck attended Marquand United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends, visiting people in nursing homes, watching Cardinals Baseball, volunteering at the historic Depot, sharing stories and pictures, drinking coffee and eating biscuits and gravy.
A private burial with immediate family will held at Whitener Cemetery in Marquand, and a memorial service will be scheduled later this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Tuck can be sent to Whitener Cemetery or Marquand United Methodist Church.
