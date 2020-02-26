Vicki Lynn Lamb
0 comments

Vicki Lynn Lamb

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian Hldegard Barnes.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Young, and brother Stanley Barnes.

Vicki is survived by her husband Charles Lamb whom she married August 10, 1975 in Maplewood, Missouri; daughters Charlene Lamb and Lynn Rhodes; and granddaughters June McCombs and Lillian Smallen.

She enjoyed bees, flowers, gardening, swimming, and walking.

Funeral services were Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Brian Mills officiating. Interment was held in Sebastian Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Vicki Lamb, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News