Vicky Denise Brewington, 50, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born January 19, 1961 to Larry Brewington Sr. and Mary Porter (nee Chamberlain) in Farmington.
Vicky was preceded in death by her father; step-mother Ethel Cobb; maternal grandparents Edgar and Mildred Chamberlain; paternal grandparents Barney and Mae Brewington; and her step-granddaughter Nikki.
She is survived by her mother; brothers Larry (Dana) Brewington, Mark (Dena) Brewington, Clarence Brewington, Barney (Donna) Brewington and Jeffrey Brewington; step-daughter Teresa (Bill) Ridgeway, and her children Ray, Elizabeth, Bryce and Emily as well as her nieces and nephews Kyle and Heidy Brewington, Dora Brewington, Noah Brewington, Avanna and Alexis Brewington, Audry, AJ, Jocelyn and Avery Brewington; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Vicky graduated from Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, South Carolina in 2000 with a degree in Accounting and Business. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, embroidery, and genealogy. Above all she loved her family.
Funeral services were Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating.
