Victor Billy Bowman, 57, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born November 15, 1962 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of Robert and Mary (Luster) Bowman.

Victor was preceded in death by his father, and brother-in-law Ronald W. Sheppard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his mother; brothers Daniel Bowman and Marty Bowman; and sisters Mary Colleen Bowman Berra, Debbie Bowman Rucenski, and Evelyn Bowman Sheppard Weaver.

Victor had attended First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved working and living in Alaska.

Funeral services were Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Victor Bowman, please visit Tribute Store.